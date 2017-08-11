Judge Denies Motions in Albemarle County Sex Trafficking Case

A judge denied several motions Friday in Albemarle County's first sex trafficking case in 2017.

Thirty-four-year-old Quincy Edwards was charged with 10 counts of commercial sex trafficking, abduction and extortion. Seven defense motions seeking to suppress evidence were denied.

Prosecutors say this surrounds a police bust of a prostitution ring at the Royal Inn back in 2015. If found guilty, Edwards could face 150 years in prison.

Edwards is die back in court for trial on Sept. 18.