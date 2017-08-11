Crews Working on Hillsdale Drive Intersection

Charlottesville drivers can expect traffic delays on Hillsdale Drive and a speed limit change while workers give the road a makeover.

Construction crews started Friday near the intersection of Greenbriar Drive, once work is finished, drivers coming from Hillsdale and Pepsi Place will have the right of way when approaching Greenbriar.

In other words, they will not have stop signs. But, drivers on Greenbriar will have stop signs. Pay close attention to message boards when driving in that area.

After the road construction is finished, crews will work on a new storm management basin. During this revamp, the speed limit will be 25 miles per hour.