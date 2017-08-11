Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center Closing Pool for Maintenance

Starting Monday, the pool at the Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center will be closed over the next few weeks.

The center will be closing for regular maintenance in the pool area on Monday, August 14. Managers chose this time frame for the closure, because it's the time they have the fewest customers. They say this is when a lot of people are on vacation leading up to the start of the school year.

“It gives you a chance to go through your building, do a thorough cleaning, as well as your filtration systems, sanitation systems, your operating system. Just make sure they're all in working order,” said facility manager Phillip Seay. “So when folks visit us we don't have any unforeseen circumstances that may create an immediate closure.”

The pool area is scheduled to be closed until August 27, but, all fitness facilities will stay open.