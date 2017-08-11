George Cochran Parkway in Staunton Closing for Week

In Staunton, the George Cochran Parkway, which runs through the Frontier Culture Development, will be closed for construction next week.

Release from City of Staunton:

The George Cochran Parkway, which runs through the Frontier Center development off of Richmond Avenue, will be partially closed during the week of Aug. 14 for road construction in the development. The roadwork is expected to result in enhanced traffic access to Augusta Woods, the Frontier Culture Museum and Sheetz.

During the partial Parkway closure, one lane will remain open for incoming and outgoing traffic, and flaggers will be on site to help direct traffic. Those who use the George Cochran Parkway to access Sheetz or the Augusta Woods residential community should be aware of the following:

Access to Sheetz from the Parkway will be limited during construction; however, the public can continue to access Sheetz from Frontier Drive and Richmond Avenue. After road construction has been completed, the public will regain access to Sheetz from George Cochran Parkway.



Residents of Augusta Woods will still be able to access their property through the existing road with limited interruptions until roadwork is completed.

The timing of the work is subject to change as a result of inclement weather conditions and operational delays.