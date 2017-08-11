Virginia National Guard on Standby for Unite the Right Rally

Virginia National Guard on Standby for Unite the Right RallyPosted: Updated:
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland.
