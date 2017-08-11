Virginia National Guard on Standby for Unite the Right Rally

The Virginia National Guard is on standby, and will be following the lead of Charlottesville police for Saturday's Unite the Right rally.

The National Guard is coordinating with state and local government to possibly step in for during the rally in support of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in downtown Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Police Department will be taking the lead with security and safety precautions, which could see as many as 6,000 people crowd around the park.

In a statement, Governor Terry McAuliffe said, "I want to urge my fellow Virginians who may consider joining either in support or opposition to the planned rally to make alternative plans. Many of the individuals coming to Charlottesville tomorrow are doing so in order to express viewpoints many people, including me, find abhorrent. As long as that expression is peaceful, that is their right."

In case the National Guard does need to step in, they will be in charge of providing safe movement for people, and assisting in the safety and security of attendees and officers.