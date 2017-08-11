Albemarle County Police Respond to Confrontation at Walmart

The Albemarle County Police Department is looking into an incident involving alt-right members at the Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the store around 12:20 p.m. Friday, August 11, after receiving a report that customers were concerned with a group of people pointing guns in the store's parking lot.

Christopher Cantwell, a leader of the alt-right movement, was one of the people involved in the incident.

“They were carrying weapons. Open carry, which is legal in Virginia with the weapon not concealed. They all checked out OK where they could carry a weapon," said Albemarle County Police Captain Tim Aylor.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Cantwell "runs Radical Agenda, a racist, 'pro-European,' internet radio show/blog that touts its pay-to-view content as 'common sense extremism.'"

Cantwell is scheduled to speak at white activist Jason Kessler's Unite the Right rally Saturday, August 12. Other alt-right leaders expected at the event include National Policy Institute President Richard Spencer and Traditionalist Worker Party co-founder Matthew Heimbach.

Police tell NBC29 that Cantwell’s group left the parking lot without incident and no arrests were made.