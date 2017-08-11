Federal Court Taking up Location Issue for Unite the Right Rally

A judge is taking up legal issues involving the location of Saturday’s Unite the Right rally in federal court this morning.

A judge is hearing arguments from attorneys requesting an emergency injunction stemming from a case against the city of Charlottesville and its decision to move the rally to McIntire Park, rather than at the planned Emancipation Park location.

The Rutherford Institute and ACLU say the city's decision to move the rally out of downtown is against the organizer, Jason Kessler’s, free speech rights.

The civil rights groups argue the move violates Kessler's right to free speech, because the rally is meant to be a protest of the city council's decision to remove the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

Editor's Note: We are staying in touch with the attorneys involved as well as the city of Charlottesville, and will bring you updates as they become available.