Augusta County Trial Delayed for 2 Men Accused of Murder at Skyline Motel

The trial against two men accused of murder in Augusta County is being pushed to a later date.

A bench trial for 22-year-old Carlton Gregory Currier and 33-year-old Steven Allen Lanier was scheduled to get underway at Augusta Circuit Court Friday, August 11. However, the case is being moved to later in the year because attorneys found out about some new evidence on Thursday.

Currier and Lanier are both charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators said the two men, along with Carrol Marie Lockhart and Teresa Currier Cassell, were partying and drinking with 53-year old Johnnie Johnson Jr.at the Skyline Motel last October when a fight broke out.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office believes Currier and Lanier attacked and killed Johnson. The sheriff had also stated that he thinks the crime scene was altered before investigators arrived around 1:13 a.m. Sunday, October 9.

New evidence in the case includes a text message from Lanier saying he wanted to “skip” town.

Twelve witnesses appeared in court Friday, August 11, but did not get to testify and will have to return on the new trial date.

The judge in the case said he is, “not happy about this.”

The trial against Currier and Lanier is now scheduled for December 7.

Lockhart and Cassell have pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in a murder.

Cassell is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.