Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Hit-and-Run by Tractor-Trailer

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run by a tractor-trailer that left a Tennessee man dead.

Police said in a statement Thursday that a trooper saw what he thought was a broken down car along Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County last week. The trooper stopped to help early Friday morning and found 65-year-old Donald Davis of Newport, Tennessee, dead on the ground behind his vehicle.

An investigation found Davis was struck by a tractor-trailer believed to be a Freightliner.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact them. The statement says the tractor-trailer will have damage on its front right side, including the headlight and bumper. Evidence at the scene indicates the truck may be silver or white and silver.

