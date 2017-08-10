Nelson County Football Ready to Rebuild with Independent Schedule

Nelson County has lost eighteen games in a row, and they haven't had a winning season since 2002

Before the season even starts, the Nelson County football team knows it won't make the state playoffs this year, and they're OK with that.

Senior LG/OLB David Sheridan says, "At first I was a little upset that we weren't going to be able to compete for States, but knowing where we came from, that's understandable. Oh-and-10, we weren't there, so it's all good."

The winless season last year, and just three victories in the last four, have prompted the Governors to play an independent schedule this year.

The change makes them ineligible for the postseason, but does get them away from the very difficult Dogwood District, including two-time defending state champion Appomattox County.

Senior TE/OLB Spencer Davis says, "There are some definite powerhouses in the Dogwood District, and I think it's good when we're trying to get back on our feet, to get away from those powerhouses, because you're breaking the men's morale right there. If you get dogged every time you go out there, you're not going to want to compete to your finest."

Head coach Matthew Hicks says, "I'm still very excited that we'll end up facing five teams on the schedule this year that were playoff teams last year, so we still have some really good tests there along the way, but we're going to be able to look at some teams which are much more comparable to us."

The biggest difference for the Governors this season might just be in the numbers.

Last year they had as few as seventeen players on the roster.

This year, when they get out on the practice field with the music going, there's a lot more people having fun.

Davis says, "We really want to try to get this team to be the best we can be, but we're not going to be mean about it. We're going to push you, and strive, but we're not going to harass you all the time, or try to bully you in to doing anything. We're going to push the best out of you using friendliness."

The stronger numbers will allow Nelson County to play an uptempo, spread offense behind a veteran offensive line.

"We've got some really dynamic athletes that we want to try to give the opportunity to play the ball in space," says Hicks.

And the Governors have just one goal this season.

"I just want to win," says Sheridan. "My main goal is to win. We haven't done much of that. I'm 3-27 since I got here, so I'm just coming here to win."