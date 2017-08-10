Quantcast

Charlottesville Groups Kick off Roundtable Discussions in Light of Aug. 12 Rally

Posted: Updated:
at CitySpace in Charlottesville at CitySpace in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Two groups kicked off a new series of roundtable discussions in Charlottesville Thursday evening.

Gov360 and Unity Coalition hosted the first-of-its-kind event at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall. The discussions are designed to provide more effective communication and engagement within the Charlottesville community.

Thursday, the group's focus was on the Unite the Right rally and counter demonstrations. The groups hope to bring people together with different views to heal wounds and move forward together.

  • Charlottesville Groups Kick off Roundtable Discussions in Light of Aug. 12 RallyMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story