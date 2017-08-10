Charlottesville Groups Kick off Roundtable Discussions in Light of Aug. 12 Rally

Two groups kicked off a new series of roundtable discussions in Charlottesville Thursday evening.

Gov360 and Unity Coalition hosted the first-of-its-kind event at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall. The discussions are designed to provide more effective communication and engagement within the Charlottesville community.

Thursday, the group's focus was on the Unite the Right rally and counter demonstrations. The groups hope to bring people together with different views to heal wounds and move forward together.