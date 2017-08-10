ACLU, Rutherford Institute Represent Kessler in Lawsuit Filed Against Charlottesville

Attorneys for Jason Kessler filed a federal lawsuit late Thursday evening against the City of Charlottesville.

Citing safety considerations, the city ordered Kessler's Unite the Right rally moved to McIntire Park, about a mile away from Emancipation Park.

Kessler's lawsuit argues moving the rally will "dilute" his message, violating free speech. The Rutherford Institute and American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia are representing Kessler.

An emergency injunction is also expected to be filed with attorneys hoping to go before a judge Friday.