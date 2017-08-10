Harrisonburg Police Investigating Credit Card Fraud

Press Release from Harrisonburg Police:

Detectives with Harrisonburg Police Department’s (HPD) Major Crimes Unit are currently investigating a credit card fraud case. On the evening of June 30, 2017 officers responded to a report of a stolen purse from a vehicle at a local gym. Once on location, the victim reported to officers that her credit cards had been used at several locations in Harrisonburg and again in Timberville.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, approximately 25-35 years old, 6’ tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has a very distinct red facial hair with no mustache; commonly referred to as a Shenandoah beard or chin curtain. The male typically wears a hat to help conceal his face when entering and exiting stores.

The same male is being investigated in additional jurisdictions for similar incidents. Each time, the male purchases a large amount of merchandise on the stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).