Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing Bank on Charlottesville Downtown Mall

The man who held up a bank on the Downtown Mall, then held Charlottesville's SWAT team at bay during a stand-off on Jan. 4, 2016, now admits he did it.

Forty-year-old Cole Nordick pleaded guilty to one bank robbery charge in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday afternoon from the Union Bank and Trust robbery.

Nordick hid out, briefly, at a home along 6th Street after the robbery, which netted him less than $600.

He'll be sentenced in February and is expected to serve at least eight years in prison.