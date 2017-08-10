UVa's Andrew Brown Aiming for 10 Sacks in Senior Season

UVa senior defensive end Andrew Brown says he's ready to dominate this year.

"Now that I'm the big dog of the program I feel good. I feel experienced, I feel seasoned and I feel like I'm ready to go out there and dominate," says Brown.

Brown, a former 5-star, prospect out of Chesapeake, led Virginia with 13 tackles for a loss last year and ranked second on the team in sacks with six.

Brown says Bronco Mendenhall's defensive scheme is a perfect fit for him. Brown says he feels even more explosive this year and says 10 sacks is a realistic goal.

"More experience, I've been on the field now. I know what's coming, I know what should come, what's not going to come and I feel like I'm more seasoned as well," says Brown. "Last year we didn't know what to expect with this new defense, but now that it's another year going into it, it's like we know what to expect and we know what's going to happen when we run certain schemes and certain blitzes."

UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall says about Brown, "He's quick, he's sudden, he's fast, he's athletic, he's strong. All the physical tools and the measurables are in place. Applying them within assignment and within technique and doing that consistently that's where he's growing."

Mendenhall adds, "I think he's maturing and developing into an every down player at the college level and I think that's what a lot of people expected and wanted earlier in his career, but that is coming."

Virginia's season opener is September 2nd against William & Mary at 3:30pm.