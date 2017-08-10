Places on Downtown Mall in Charlottesville Display Signs Ahead of Unite the Right

Businesses on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall are putting up signs ahead of the Unite the Right rally that is expected to take place on August 12.

Many of the signs, like those at Skybar, Mudhouse, and the Whiskey Jar say they will stay open in protest of the event.

Other places, like Cinema Taco, are declaring that their facilities are safe spaces, and encouraging people to come inside for help on Saturday, if needed.