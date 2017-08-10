VDOT: New Traffic Pattern on Route 230 Bridge Over Rapidan River

08/09/2017 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:



CULPEPER — A new traffic pattern will take effect today, Wednesday, August. 9, on Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) as construction begins on the bridge over the Rapidan River in Madison County.



Two-way traffic will use a single 11-foot travel lane to cross the bridge, controlled by temporary signals. Large vehicles, including tractor-trailers and other commercial vehicles, are advised to detour around the project via Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 33 (Spotswood Trail).



Motorists are advised to use caution as they approach the work zone.



Under a $1.2 million construction contract, Virginia Department of Transportation contractor Burleigh Construction Inc. of Concord is rehabilitating the riding surface, abutments and piers to extend the surface life of the bridge.



As part of the same contract, crews are working on the Route 15 (James Madison Highway) bridge over Carys Creek in Fluvanna County. A temporary signal will be installed on Route 15 in the coming weeks.



Work on both bridges will be completed in late December 2017. Additional information about the project is available on VDOT’s website.