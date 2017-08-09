Augusta County Leaders Choose Not to Close Company Ten

After a meeting Wednesday, Augusta County leaders are not closing Company Ten at this time.

Earlier this year, the county voted to close Company Ten, but there's been a lot of backlash from the public. Wednesday, the Government Center in Verona was packed with volunteers and community members, many urging the county not to close the Staunton-based fire department.

One of the biggest complaints was poor communication on the county's part.

“We recognize that and that's part of why I worked with the board to put the motion that we put on the thing. At the time without question it was the right thing to do," Wendell Coleman on the Board of Supervisors said.

"Given the inconsistencies the lack of communication just a lot of factors. The media that we've dealt with back and forth in the last couple of months I ask you all to please consider tabling the strategic plan, the whole issue," Anne Lynch of Verona Volunteer Fire Department, said.

Supervisors voted unanimously to table until further talks. Supervisors also confirmed that they will not be taking the three paid staff out of the Middlebrook Volunteer Fire Department at this time.