PVCC to Open Nurse Aide Training Program in Ivy

Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:

Piedmont Virginia Community College Division of Workforce Services, in partnership with Commonwealth Care group, announces the opening of a new training location in the Weedon Professional Center at 2421 Ivy Road, Suite 110, Charlottesville, VA 22903. The new PVCC-Ivy location will host evening/weekend Nurse Aide trainings beginning in September.

The 136-hour, state-approved Nurse Aide training program prepares students to take the Virginia exam to become a certified nurse aide (CNA). Classes are Monday and Wednesday evenings from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sept. 11 through Nov. 10.

PVCC’s Workforce Services will hold information sessions for the Nurse Aide Program on Monday, Aug. 14, at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. in room 131 of the Stultz Center for Business and Career Development on PVCC’s Main Campus. Registration for an information session is required. Call 434.961.5354 to register.

To learn more about PVCC Workforce Services’ Nurse Aide Program at PVCC-Ivy or PVCC Jefferson School Center, visit www.pvcc.edu/workforce, or contact JoAnna Collins, nurse aide program coordinator, at jcollins@pvcc.edu.