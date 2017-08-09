Big Black Knights Primed to Build on Last Year's Success

The Charlottesville High School football team returns 16 starters from last year's team which finished with a record of 7-5 and won a playoff game for the first time in 17 years.

The Black Knights' strength is in the offensive backfield and in the trenches with a couple 300-pounders.

"Any offense is only going to be as good as you are up front," says CHS coach Eric Sherry. "I think that's where we're strongest our two guards."

Those two standout guards are seniors Trejan Bryant and Larry Henderson.

"So far in camp, they're just creating holes," says CHS quarterback Sam Neale. "We're getting a lot of monsters back on the line so we're really excited about that."

Coach Sherry says, "That's how we're going to go with this team. If those kids are doing it from the beginning at the line of scrimmage we're going to be just fine."

The CHS offensive line will try to open up holes for a talented trio of play-makers, Rakeem Davis, Tremiguel Durrett and big-man Sabias Folley, who was hard to tackle last year running for over a thousand yards and 18 touchdowns.

"Our whole backfield has a lot of, those kids are strong, they're physical and they run hard, every one of them does great," says coach Sherry.

Durrett says, "We be coming out more focused this year than what we had last year, guys know their position spots and people are more confident about what they do."

Charlottesville has nine returning starters on offense including dual threat starting quarterback Sam Neale, who will run the triple-option offense.

Neale says, "My job is pretty much to just run the offense, run the triple option to get the ball to our weapons and make the right reads. Two years now and I'm just so much more comfortable meshing with Sabias and handing the ball off in the slot, it's just more efficient now."

The Knights have seven returning starters on defense and the players say they have high expectations for this season.

Durrett says, "The goal is to be number one in the district and make it farther than second round of the playoffs this year."

Charlottesville's season opener is August 25th at E.C. Glass in Lynchburg.