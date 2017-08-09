Albemarle County Discusses 35-Year-Old Revenue Sharing Deal with Charlottesville

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors discussed a report that says a 35-year-old deal with Charlottesville, is blocking the city from expanding its borders and costing tax payers.

The purpose of Wednesday’s discussion is to bring the community up to date with the revenue sharing agreement and why it exists.

The Free Enterprise Forum released a report called the hindsight report on Aug. 1. The report compares 15 years of Albemarle County tax revenue with payments the county made to the city, as part of its revenue sharing agreement.

Neil Williamson with the Free Enterprise Forum developed that report that shows data about the money that the city lost from that agreement

“There are issues within the revenue sharing agreement that i think could be refined including land use, including the pilot fund, that's the Albemarle users of Charlottesville gas, there are a lot of those types of issues,” Williamson said.

The report from free enterprise forum also says by not being able to expand its borders, Charlottesville missed out on nearly $92 million in tax revenue during those 15 years.

Williamson says a better understanding of the revenue sharing agreement is a better understanding for the community. Supervisors plan to discuss this with Charlottesville in September.