UVA School of Medicine Using Grant to Research Rare Genetic Disorder

The University of Virginia School of Medicine is using a $50,000 donation to further research for an un-named, rare genetic disorder.

The money comes from the Bow Foundation which works to help people affected by the disease. Right now the disease is fairly new; it was only discovered in the past year and has only 50 known patients.

The disorder has mainly been targeting children, and can cause seizures, severe development delays, and movement disorders.

"By making the cells that we're making from the first patients, we'll then be able to compare those cells with other researchers and really broaden the research in this field. In a way that wouldn't be possible without this initial funding,” Mike McConnell, UVA professor and researcher, said.

The hospital says they still know very little about this disease, but the funding is a step in the right direction.