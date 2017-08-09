More than 100 New Albemarle County Teachers Attend Orientation

More than 100 new teachers with Albemarle County Public Schools spent time at Henley Middle School getting acclimated to their new teaching environments.

The total number of new teachers in the county comes to around 130, but school officials say this is not unusual.

"That's actually about where we've been over the last couple of years, the trends over about the last five years have us hiring about 130 to 150 new teachers each year, we will still hire a few more teachers..." said Clair Keiser, director of educator quality.

Teachers attended the orientation to obtain information about pacing guides, curriculum maps, and other resources needed for the upcoming school year.

School officials covered suggested classroom strategies and instructional models with the new teachers.

The new teachers will head to their designated schools August 10 and classes will begin August 23.