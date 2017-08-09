Quantcast

Verdict is In: David Vatter Guilty of First-Degree Murder of Wife

David Vatter David Vatter
Shelby Vatter Shelby Vatter
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A verdict has determined Verona man David Vatter is guilty of first-degree murder of his wife.

Jury deliberations were underway Wednesday in  the murder case.

In closing statements, prosecutors told jurors, Vatter poisoned his wife, Shelby Vatter, with antifreeze for to collect a $70,000 life insurance policy, that in the end didn't exist. Shelby Vatter died three years ago at a hospital.

Commonwealth's attorney Tim Martin told jurors, "Motive is as old as time. It's money." A neighbor testified that Shelby Vatter told her she was afraid that her husband was "going to bump her off."

The defense refuted the neighbor's claims, saying "This is a good man, good husband. He was always there for her." A pastor testified they loved each other.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

