David Vatter Guilty of Murdering Wife, Jury Recommends Life Sentence

A verdict has determined Verona man David Vatter is guilty of first-degree murder of his wife. The Augusta County jury has recommended a life sentence plus a $100,000 fine for him.

Jury deliberations were underway Wednesday in the murder case.

In closing statements, prosecutors told jurors, Vatter poisoned his wife, Shelby Vatter, with antifreeze for to collect a $70,000 life insurance policy, that in the end didn't exist. Shelby Vatter died three years ago at a hospital.

Commonwealth's attorney Tim Martin told jurors, "Motive is as old as time. It's money." A neighbor testified that Shelby Vatter told her she was afraid that her husband was "going to bump her off."

The defense refuted the neighbor's claims, saying "This is a good man, good husband. He was always there for her." A pastor testified they loved each other.