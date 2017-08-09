City of Charlottesville Grants Two Permits for Counterprotests of Unite the Right

The city of Charlottesville confirms that it has granted permits for two other events August 12, which is the date of the anticipated Unite the Right rally.

Walt Heinecke filed the permits last month, to give people a peaceful place to protest the Unite the Right gathering.

The Peoples Action for Racial Justice (PURJ) will now hold demonstrations in both McGuffey and Justice Parks from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday.

Peoples Action For Racial Justice Charlottesville Press Release:

On August 12, 2017 Peoples Action for Racial Justice (PARJ) will be held in Charlottesville’s McGuffey and Justice Parks from 9AM to 7 PM. Our mission is to demonstrate against the messages of racial intolerance and hatred advocated by white nationalist groups rallying under the banner “Unite the Right” at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville on the same date from 12-5 PM. PARJ is sponsored by Together Cville and The Charlottesville Center for Peace and Justice.

The Peoples Action for Racial Justice will be a peaceful protest against all forms of white supremacy, racial intolerance, and discrimination. It will be a demonstration for racial inclusion and racial justice in Charlottesville and across our nation as a whole. The intention of PARJ is to focus on lawful assembly in support of direct actions in protest of the “Unite the Right” rally in an effort to bring attention to the struggle to end white supremacy and all forms of discrimination, and to promote racial justice and equity.

Organizer Walt Heinecke said, “White supremacy happens all the time, it is the rule not the exception. If the people of Charlottesville and the nation are waiting for the right moment to organize for a racially just and truly multicultural society, this is the moment to become focused. This is not about statues, it’s about statutes. The PARJ will focus on what citizens can do going forward on August 13 to build a stronger community based on the principles of racial harmony and justice.”

Numerous events will be held throughout the day on August 12 at the two parks in support of community and justice. There will be information, teach-ins, and speakers, in addition to prayer and meditations, music and art, and an opportunity for respite from direct actions taking place around Emancipation Park or McIntyre Park. We anticipate marches in and out of McGuffey and Justice parks. The day will conclude with closing speeches at Justice Park from 5:30-7 PM.

We acknowledge there will be a significant number of people in the downtown area and urge all parties to engage in non-violent, civil protest and to be prepared if engaging in direct action. We ask that people coming downtown bring extra food and water to share and to bring ponchos for rain rather than umbrellas.

Our goal is to lawfully and peacefully assemble for racial justice and equity.

See Facebook Event at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1527709727296643/