City of Charlottesville Grants Two Permits for Counterprotests of Unite the RightPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
City of Charlottesville Grants Two Permits for Counterprotests of Unite the Right
The city of Charlottesville confirms that it has granted permits for two other events August 12, which is the date of the anticipated Unite the Right rally.
-
Groups Plan to File Lawsuits Against Charlottesville Over 'Unite the Right' Rally
The ACLU and Rutherford Institute say they are now representing Jason Kessler as Charlottesville attempts to get him to move the Unite the Right rally to McIntire Park.
-
ACLU, Rutherford Institute Urge Charlottesville to Allow Rally at Emancipation Park
Groups dedicated to protecting constitutional and civil rights are calling on Charlottesville officials to allow a controversial rally to go ahead as planned Saturday.
-
Department of Emergency Management on Standby During Unite the Right Rally
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, or VDEM, will help Charlottesville emergency crews during the anticipated Unite the Right rally.
-
Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Ask Kessler to Move Unite the Right Rally
City leaders and police are bracing for the upcoming rally at Emancipation Park. They want the event to be moved to McIntire Park, but the organizer says no.
-
Downtown Mall Businesses Brace for Unite the Right Rally
Businesses on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall hope that people will still come out and enjoy Charlottesville despite an alt-right rally set to take place August 12.
-
Tim Kaine Weighs in on Anticipated Unite the Right Rally
Democratic senator and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine commented on the upcoming Unite the Right Rally that is expected to take place on August 12.
-
New Coalition Strives for Different Approach to Community Unity
The End Division Unity Coalition is calling on city leaders to provide more opportunities for community members to voice their opinions and concerns.
-