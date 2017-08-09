Update E. Coli Concerns with Greene County Water Company

Back in July, a water company in Greene County took one of its wells completely offline after detection of E. coli in a raw water sample.

The well is still offline, but tests indicate that there is no longer any presence of E.Coli.

The raw water sample with traces of E. Coli was take directly from a water well source, meaning the water had not been chlorinated at the company’s chlorine facility.

Mountain Lakes Water Company says the E. coli was never in the distribution system to customers.

Mountain Lakes says it will continue to work with state's department of health to ensure this issue does not reoccur, but does not have any additional detection of E. Coli in water samples.