Chopt Salad Company Opens First Location in Charlottesville

Chopt Creative Salad Company Press Release:

Chopt Creative Salad Company, the salad restaurant known for big, bold flavor, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Charlottesville in the Barracks Road Shopping Center on August 15th, 2017. This is the brand’s 4th location in Virginia and 48th location nationally.

Chopt combines seasonal ingredients from local purveyors with authentic flavors from around the world to create delicious salads that people crave. The brand works tirelessly to develop creative salads and scratch-made dressings, building partnerships with local farmers and artisans including Charlottesville Marie Bette Bakery, Coach Farm, and Satur Farms among others, in addition to featuring freshly brewed iced teas and lemonades.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion throughout the state of Virginia in our new Barracks Road Shopping Center location,” said Colin McCabe, Co-Founder of Chopt. “We couldn’t be more excited to serve the university and community in the area, and look forward to kicking off the school year with the Hoos.”

As is custom for each of their new locations, Chopt will celebrate the opening of the Charlottesville location by hosting Chopt Gives Day from 11:30am to 2:00pm and 4:30pm to 7:00pm on August 14th, 2017, during which customers will receive a complimentary salad with a donation to City Schoolyard Garden. The organization cultivates academic achievement, health, environmental stewardship and community engagement through garden-based, experiential learning and leadership development for Charlottesville youth.

Chopt’s Charlottesville location features 80 seats, including communal dining areas and custom designed wallpaper by Batabasta, a design duo who Chopt has partnered with to create bespoke wallpapers for the brand.

The Charlottesville Chopt is located at 1114 Emmet Street and can be reached at 434.328.8092. Chopt is open Monday-Saturday 10:00am - 9:00pm and Sunday 11:00am - 9:00pm.