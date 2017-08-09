Awaiting Charlottesville's Response to Legal Demands Over 'Unite the Right' Rally

Charlottesville is expected to respond to legal demands from groups dedicated to protecting constitutional and civil rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Virginia and Charlottesville-based Rutherford Institute issued a joint letter Tuesday, August 8, demanding that the city let white activist Jason Kessler hold his Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park on August 12.

Charlottesville officials announced Monday, August 7, that the city would only permit Kessler to hold his rally in support of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. - which sits in Emancipation Park - at Lee at McIntire Park.

In their joint letter, the two organizations raised concerns over how Charlottesville's actions may impact Kessler's First Amendment rights.

The ACLU stated it is prepared to file a lawsuit against Charlottesville. The Rutherford Institute has offered to join that lawsuit, as well. The groups had given the city until noon Wednesday, August 9, to respond to their demands.

