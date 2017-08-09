Lieutenant Governor Candidates Taking Part in Forum at PVCC

The candidates vying to be Virginia’s next lieutenant governor are taking part in a forum at Piedmont Virginia Community College.

Republican Jill Vogel and Democrat Justin Fairfax are expected to discuss topics ranging from the commonwealth’s economy to healthcare and Medicaid expansion.

The Senior Statesman of Virginia Lt. Governors Forum is scheduled to go from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 9.

NBC29 will be attending the forum, and will bring you full details tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.