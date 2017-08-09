Harrisonburg Police Dept. Warns Residents About Telephone Scam

Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:



Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has been made aware of a recent telemarketing scam aimed at local residents.



The scam involves individuals calling potential victims and impersonating federal or local law enforcement. The scammers advised the victim that they have missed jury duty or owe fines and fees to the courts. Residents are told that they need to pay them with “green dot” or pre-paid money card.



Many residents have called a number provided by the scammers (similar to 540-383-3892) and they have received an automated message stating that the number belongs to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department’s Civil Service Division. This is NOT a valid number for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and residents should NOT provide any personal or financial information unless they are speaking with a verified law enforcement source.



If you feel that you have been a victim of a fraudulent telemarketer, contact local law enforcement.



The Harrisonburg Police Department requests for anyone with information related to these or other scams to contact the Patrol Division by calling 540-434-4436. Callers can provide anonymous tips at Crime Solvers: 540-574-5050. Tipsters may also text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).;