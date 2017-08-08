Community Attends Meeting on MACAA's Proposed 'Inter-Generational Campus'

The City of Charlottesville Planning Commission heard from the public Tuesday night about the Monticello Area Community Action Agency's proposed "inter-generational" campus.

The night marked an "informal public hearing” for MACAA's request for a "re-zoning" on Park Street. The new partnership would involve a new 150-unit building for seniors and a new school, creating an "inter-generational" education site where both kids and seniors can interact.

"My largest concern is with the traffic. Having lived on Lyons court for 20 years, I've seen the traffic on Park Street before the parkway and afterwards," Maureen Deane, who’s against the project, said.

“I'm very excited about this proposal from MACAA. I've been screaming for years about the lack of independent senior living complexes in the city,” Sue Lewis, who supports the project, said.

A "formal" public hearing on the proposal will be held in September. If approved, MACAA's hope is that construction will start sometime next year.