Albemarle County Holds Community Meeting on High School Planning Study

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The future of high schools in Albemarle County is coming into better focus.

Tuesday, the school division held a community meeting at Murray High School. The focus was on a high school facility planning study. The county's School Board needs to decide if a new high school will need to be built in the northern part of Albemarle make other changes.

The community gave input.

"While they understand our physical plan, they want to get to understand our community better.  What resources both physical and human might be out there that we can take advantage of with this new learning design model," Patrick McLaughlin, strategic planning officer, said.

A group of architects and consultants will be making the recommendations to the School Board.

That will happen this fall.

