The Charlottesville Tom Sox won their first ever Valley Baseball league championship Tuesday night beating Strasburg 2-1.

Charlottesville's Michael DeRenzi hit a single to center field in the bottom of the eighth inning scoring Michael Wielanski for the game-winning run.

The Tom Sox won the best-of-three series 2-1 and finish the season with a record of 38-11.

A crowd of 2,154 showed up at C-Ville Weekly Ballpark to watch the game.

Strasburg was the 2-time defending VBL champion.

