UVA's Edward Opoku Named to Hermann Trophy Watch List

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior Edward Opoku (Rye, N.Y.) has been named to the 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List as announced by the United Soccer Coaches. Opoku is one of 31 players to be placed on the preseason watch list.

Opoku has earned All-ACC honors his first two seasons at Virginia and was second on the team in goals with six in 2017. Five of his six goals last season served as game-winners, the 13th most in the country. Opoku went on to collect NSCAA First Team All-Region honors in his sophomore campaign.

In his first two seasons as a Cavalier, Opoku has appeared in 36 games, starting all but three. He has distributed five assists in two seasons, including three as a true freshman en route to an ACC All-Freshman Team nod.

The MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List is compiled by members of the United Soccer Coaches Men’s NCAA Division I All-America Committees. Fifteen semifinalists will be named near the end of the college season based on voting by NCAA Division I coaches and from those candidates, three finalists will ultimately be placed on the ballot for the coveted award.

Virginia, ranked No. 13 in the 2017 Preseason United Soccer Coaches Poll, opens its season on August 25 when it hosts Villanova at Klöckner Stadium at 7:00 p.m. The Cavaliers will play home exhibition matches against Wright State (Aug. 12 – 1 p.m.) and Old Dominion (Aug. 15 – 7 p.m.).

Virginia soccer season tickets are still on sale and offer the best value. All fans can order season tickets online, in person or by telephone. To purchase tickets online, visit VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. In-person purchases can be made at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

MAC Hermann Trophy Tentative Timeline

Aug. 8: Watch List announced

Nov. 29: Semifinalists (15) announced and voting opens

Dec. 7: Voting closes

Dec. 8: Finalists (3) announced

Jan. 5: Winner announced at Missouri Athletic Club banquet in St. Louis, Mo.

Previous MAC Hermann Trophy Winners (Virginia)

2002 – Alecko Eskandarian

1996 – Mike Fisher *#

1995 – Mike Fisher #

1993 – Claudio Reyna *#

1989 – Tony Meola *#

1987 – John Harkes *

The MAC Player of the Year Award and the Hermann Trophy Award merged in 2002.

For winners prior to 2002:

* MAC Player of the Year Award winners

# Hermann Trophy Award winners