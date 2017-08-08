Students at UVA Study Students at Albemarle High to Understand Social Pressure

A team at the University of Virginia (UVA) is looking at how well high school students, particularly freshmen, adapt to social pressures.

This is all part of a study conducted by students at UVA’s curry school of education.



They are studying incoming freshmen from Albemarle High School.

Researchers randomly divided 133 students into two groups. One group watched the intervention video and the other watched an unrelated video. The results showed that students who watched the intervention video increased their social belonging perceptions from August to December.

"For social belonging interventions in particularly, most of the studies had been done at the post-secondary level with college students ... I was interested in running an intervention for students transitioning from 8th grade into high school," said UVA 4th Year, Lee Williams.

The same study was conducted last year.



