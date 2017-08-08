Albemarle County Judge Delays Plea Agreement in Korte Case

A former University of Virginia professor charged with two counts with possessing child pornography is taking a plea deal.

Walter Francis Korte Jr. was arrested on August 2, 2016. Police began their investigation on July 29, 2016, after the UVA Police Department responded to a call for suspected child pornography found in a dumpster located on Cabell Drive.

Legal documents indicate officers found images of clothed and un-clothed men who appeared to be in their late teens. Among the stack of images were magazines and junk mail addressed to Korte.

The next day, officers returned to the dumpster and found an additional stack of similar images had been thrown in.

Police say they watched a man, later identified as Korte, discard items in that same dumpster on August 1, 2016.

The next day, investigators watched Korte again discard more items into the dumpster.

UVA Police obtained and executed search warrants for his vehicle, office inside Bryan Hall, and home on Fosters Branch Road in Albemarle County.

According to court documents, Korte’s office contained, “substantial amounts of magazine clippings of celebrities, particularly young teens popular in the 70s through 90s.”

Thousands of images were collected, the vast majority of which reportedly contained legal, adult pornography. However, authorities said one picture depicted child pornography.

Korte appeared in Albemarle County Circuit Court Tuesday, August 8, to enter a plea deal. Under the plea agreement, Korte would serve 12 months and register as a sex offender.

Before the court accepted the plea, the judge wanted to review the images under seal. The court is also ordering a pre-sentencing report to gather additional information, which the commonwealth attorney says is not uncommon.

Korte is scheduled to be back in court to enter a guilty plea to one count of child pornography on November 14.