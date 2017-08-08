Albemarle County Judge Delays Plea Agreement in Korte Case

Albemarle County Judge Delays Plea Agreement in Korte CasePosted: Updated:
A former University of Virginia professor charged with two counts with possessing child pornography is taking a plea deal.
Walter Francis Korte Jr. was arrested on August 2, 2016. Police began their investigation on July 29, 2016, after the UVA Police Department responded to a call for suspected child pornography found in a dumpster located on Cabell Drive.
Legal documents indicate officers found images of clothed and un-clothed men who appeared to be in their late teens. Among the stack of images were magazines and junk mail addressed to Korte.
The next day, officers returned to the dumpster and found an additional stack of similar images had been thrown in.
Police say they watched a man, later identified as Korte, discard items in that same dumpster on August 1, 2016.
The next day, investigators watched Korte again discard more items into the dumpster.
UVA Police obtained and executed search warrants for his vehicle, office inside Bryan Hall, and home on Fosters Branch Road in Albemarle County.
According to court documents, Korte’s office contained, “substantial amounts of magazine clippings of celebrities, particularly young teens popular in the 70s through 90s.”
Thousands of images were collected, the vast majority of which reportedly contained legal, adult pornography. However, authorities said one picture depicted child pornography.
Korte appeared in Albemarle County Circuit Court Tuesday, August 8, to enter a plea deal. Under the plea agreement, Korte would serve 12 months and register as a sex offender.
Before the court accepted the plea, the judge wanted to review the images under seal. The court is also ordering a pre-sentencing report to gather additional information, which the commonwealth attorney says is not uncommon.
Korte is scheduled to be back in court to enter a guilty plea to one count of child pornography on November 14.
Summary of Facts – Korte
On July 29, 2016, officers with the UVA Police Department responded to a call for suspected child pornography found in a dumpster located on Cabell Drive at the University of Virginia, located in Albemarle County. The reporting parties told police that they had first noticed suspect images in the dumpster the day before, on July 28 at 7:30 in the morning. At that time, the pictures were the only items in the dumpster. Then again, on July 29, they noticed discarded pictures in the dumpster, appearing to be pornographic in nature. The reporting parties believed some of the images depicted minors. They also informed police that several faculty members in the nearby buildings had been cleaning out their offices recently.
Officers entered the dumpster and seized a stack of images, printed on computer paper. The images were a mixture of erotic and pornographic images which appeared to have been printed from various websites. The vast majority of the pictures depicted adult, transgender subjects, but a number of images included both clothed and un-clothed young males. Many appeared to be males in their late teens. Among the stack of images were magazines and junk mail addressed to the defendant, Walter Korte. The next day, officers returned to the dumpster and found an additional stack of similar images had been discarded.
On July 31, officers again located additional discarded images of legal adult pornography, and images depicting juvenile boys clothed or standing nude. On August 1, officers returned to the dumpster at 5:30 a.m. At 6:43 a.m., a vehicle registered to Walter Korte appeared in front of the dumpster. An individual identified by DMV photograph as Walter Korte, exited the vehicle, approached the dumpster, and emptied several bags of paper into the dumpster. These images matched those previously discarded.
Then on August 2, investigators at UVA observed Mr. Korte again discard items into the dumpster. Among the images were several posterboards containing pictures of actor Leif Garrett as a young teen and clothed pictures of young male children. With all of this evidence collected, the UVA PD obtained and executed search warrants for the defendant’s vehicle, office inside Bryan Hall, and personal residence. Police located and spoke with the defendant, who denied knowing anything about the images in the dumpster and stated he only drops off trash from his work, never bringing anything from his home. The defendant did not wish to speak further.
In his office in Bryan Hall was found large stacks of copy paper, with printed images and text, as well as substantial amounts of magazine clippings of celebrities, particularly young teens popular in the 70s through 90s. Mixed among these images were a relatively small number of pictures of male minors in the nude as well as typed erotic letters.
In the search of his residence, police seized numerous boxes of potential evidence. The home was extremely crowded and numerous items were recovered that indicated the defendant was involved in sexual relationship with an adult couple in California. These items became relevant when investigators found references in letters, sexual contracts, and other paperwork to “teenage sexual masters,” He also identified himself by name in these letters and claimed he was a child molester.
In total, thousands of images were collected in this investigation. The vast majority of the images contained legal, adult pornography. All questionable images were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to be run against their child pornography database.
All evidence was also additionally analyzed by the VA Attorney General’s Office. NCMEC identified only 1 of the thousands of images as a known child pornography image. The AG’s office identified 695 images as legal “child erotica,” not meeting the definition of child pornography under Virginia law.
Of thousands of images submitted for analysis, 16 images were identified by the AG’s office as potential child pornography, but those images were not known by NCMEC and almost every image contained pubescent males in their late teens, where age could not be determined and the images appeared to be from professional adult pornography websites, not child pornography. (See definition below.)
In addition to the one NCMEC identified image, a second image, involving a white male with long hair, nude and with an erection, was identified by investigators by his appearance as being under 18, but did not match the NCMEC database and did not depict a sex act. All other images were determined not to be illegal.
Basis of Plea:
In a year long investigation, police attempted to locate or identify any potential child victims, beyond those in the images. At no time were police able to determine that anything in these letters was based in reality. As the investigation stands at this point, all evidence suggests that any discussion of “hands on” offenses were not actual victims.
However, as a result of the multitude of extremely concerning evidence, the defendant did partake in a Psychosexual Evaluation. The results indicate he is not a risk for hands on offending and he is not a threat to the public.
The plea agreement takes into account these facts, as well as the fact that the Defendant has never been convicted of a crime, is of advanced age, and will be required to register as a sex offender.
The Defendant waives all rights to appeal. As the Court may remember, there was a lengthy Motion to Suppress on issues involving the search warrant, and while the Commonwealth believes it will ultimately prevail, the agreement allows for finality.
Had the defendant been convicted of possessing one NCMEC image alone, his sentencing guidelines would have been PROBATION/NO INCARCERATION and he would not have been required to register as a sex offender. The plea thus ensures a period of active incarceration, registration as a sex offender, and waiver of all appealable issues that formed the basis of defendant’s motion to suppress below.
Virginia Definition of child pornography
http://law.lis.virginia.gov/vacode/title18.2/chapter8/section18.2-374.1/
A. For purposes of this article and Article 4 (§ 18.2-362 et seq.) of this chapter, "child pornography" means sexually explicit visual material which utilizes or has as a subject an identifiable minor. An identifiable minor is a person who was a minor at the time the visual depiction was created, adapted, or modified; or whose image as a minor was used in creating, adapting or modifying the visual depiction; and who is recognizable as an actual person by the person's face, likeness, or other distinguishing characteristic, such as a unique birthmark or other recognizable feature; and shall not be construed to require proof of the actual identity of the identifiable minor.
Albemarle County Judge Delays Plea Agreement in Korte CaseMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story