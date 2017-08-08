Governor McAuliffe & Board of Education Announce Va Index of Performance Awards

Virginia Department of Education Press Release:

Governor Terry McAuliffe and the state Board of Education announced today that 386 schools and 17 school divisions earned 2017 Virginia Index of Performance (VIP) awards for advanced learning and achievement. The VIP incentive program recognizes schools and divisions that exceed state and federal accountability standards and achieve excellence goals established by the governor and the board.



The schools and school divisions earning 2017 VIP awards — which are based on student achievement and other performance indicators during 2015-2016 — include:

· Nine schools that earned the Governor’s Award for Educational Excellence;

· Two divisions and 146 schools that earned the Board of Education Excellence Award; and

· 15 divisions and 231 schools that earned the Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award.



2017 Governor’s Award for Educational Excellence

Nine schools — Arlington Traditional, Jamestown Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Nottingham Elementary, Taylor Elementary and Williamsburg Middle in Arlington County; Cooper Middle and Longfellow Middle in Fairfax County; and Short Pump Middle in Henrico County — earned the Governor’s Award for Educational Excellence, the highest VIP award.



“These schools are shining examples of what can be accomplished when there is a schoolwide commitment to high standards, teamwork, academic excellence and innovation. I congratulate each of them on going above and beyond to prepare their students for a successful future in our new Virginia economy,” Governor McAuliffe said.



To earn the Governor’s Award for Educational Excellence, schools and school divisions must meet all state and federal achievement benchmarks and achieve all applicable excellence goals for elementary reading, enrollment in Algebra I by the eighth grade, enrollment in college-level courses, high school graduation, attainment of advanced diplomas, increased attainment of career and industry certifications, and, if applicable, participation in the Virginia Preschool Initiative.



2017 Board of Education Excellence Awards

Falls Church Public Schools, West Point Public Schools and 145 schools earned the Board of Education Excellence Award, the second-tier honor in the VIP program. These divisions and schools also met all state and federal accountability benchmarks and made significant progress toward goals for increased student achievement and expanded educational opportunities set by the board.



The schools receiving Board of Education Excellence Awards are as follows:

· Albemarle County — Brownsville Elementary and Virginia L. Murray Elementary

· Alexandria — Lyles-Crouch Elementary

· Arlington County — Arlington Science Focus School, Ashlawn Elementary and Discovery Elementary

· Botetourt County — Cloverdale Elementary

· Chesapeake — Butts Road Intermediate, Butts Road Primary, Grassfield High, Great Bridge High and Hickory High

· Chesterfield County — Bettie Weaver Elementary, Cosby High, Grange Hall Elementary, Midlothian High, Robious Elementary, W.W. Gordon Elementary, Winterpock Elementary and Woolridge Elementary

· Dinwiddie County — Midway Elementary

· Fairfax County — Archer Elementary, Canterbury Woods Elementary, Carson Middle, Chantilly High, Chesterbrook Elementary, Churchill Road Elementary, Colvin Run Elementary, Floris Elementary, Forestville Elementary, Frost Middle, Great Falls Elementary, Greenbriar West Elementary, Haycock Elementary, Kent Gardens Elementary, Kilmer Middle, Lake Braddock Secondary, Langley High, Madison High, Mantua Elementary, Marshall High, McLean High, Mosby Woods Elementary, Navy Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary, Oakton High, Poplar Tree Elementary, Robinson Secondary, Rocky Run Middle, Sangster Elementary, Spring Hill Elementary, Springfield Estates Elementary, Sunrise Valley Elementary, Thomas Jefferson High for Science and Technology, Wakefield Forest Elementary, Waples Mill Elementary, Waynewood Elementary, West Springfield High, Westbriar Elementary, White Oaks Elementary, Willow Springs Elementary, Wolftrap Elementary and Woodson High

· Fauquier County — C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary

· Hanover County — Cool Spring Elementary, Kersey Creek Elementary and Pearson's Corner Elementary

· Henrico County — Colonial Trail Elementary, David A. Kaechele Elementary, Echo Lake Elementary, Gayton Elementary, Glen Allen Elementary, Glen Allen High, Holman Middle, Mills E. Godwin High, Nuckols Farm Elementary, Pocahontas Middle, Rivers Edge Elementary, Shady Grove Elementary, Short Pump Elementary, Three Chopt Elementary, Tuckahoe Elementary and Twin Hickory Elementary

· Loudoun County — Belmont Station Elementary, Briar Woods High, Cardinal Ridge Elementary, Emerick Elementary, Farmwell Station Middle, Hamilton Elementary, Hillside Elementary, J. Michael Lunsford Middle, Legacy Elementary, Little River Elementary, Lowes Island Elementary, Rosa Lee Carter Elementary, Stone Bridge High, Sycolin Creek Elementary and Waterford Elementary

· Montgomery County — Blacksburg Middle, Gilbert Linkous Elementary, Kipps Elementary and Margaret Beeks Elementary

· Newport News — Deer Park Elementary and Hilton Elementary

· Norfolk — Larchmont Elementary

· Pittsylvania County — Chatham Elementary and Union Hall Elementary

· Powhatan County — Powhatan Elementary

· Prince William County — A. Henderson Elementary, Battlefield High, Patriot High, Pennington School and Thurgood Marshall Elementary

· Richmond — George W. Carver Elementary, Mary Munford Elementary and Open High

· Roanoke — Crystal Spring Elementary and Grandin Court Elementary

· Roanoke County — Cave Spring High, Green Valley Elementary and Penn Forest Elementary

· Russell County — Belfast Elk Garden Elementary

· Scott County — Fort Blackmore Primary, Weber City Elementary and Yuma Elementary

· Spotsylvania County — Chancellor Elementary

· Virginia Beach — Creeds Elementary, John B. Dey Elementary, Kingston Elementary, Old Donation School, Princess Anne Elementary, Red Mill Elementary and Thoroughgood Elementary

· Washington County — Greendale Elementary, High Point Elementary and Watauga Elementary

· West Point — West Point Elementary and West Point High

· Williamsburg-James City County — Jamestown High and Matoaka Elementary

· Wise County — Central High

· Wythe County — Speedwell Elementary

· York County — Coventry Elementary, Mount Vernon Elementary, Tabb Elementary and Waller Mill Elementary



“On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to thank the teachers, principals, staff and students who worked so hard to achieve this honor. The success of these schools and divisions is the direct result of their commitment,” Board of Education President Daniel A. Gecker said. “The Board expects that the commitment to excellence will continue throughout the upcoming school year.”



2017 Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Awards

The Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award was earned by 15 divisions and 231 schools that met all state and federal benchmarks and made progress toward the goals of the governor and the board.



“School success is based on student success and each of these awards highlights a school or school division where young Virginians are being well prepared for the challenges ahead,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said.



The divisions receiving Distinguished Achievement awards are as follows:

· Botetourt County

· Fairfax County

· Hanover County

· Loudoun County

· Montgomery County

· Pittsylvania County

· Poquoson

· Roanoke County

· Salem

· Scott County

· Virginia Beach

· Williamsburg-James City County

· Wise County

· Wythe County

· York County



The schools receiving Distinguished Achievement awards are as follows:

· Albemarle County — Hollymead Elementary and Joseph T. Henley Middle

· Alexandria — Charles Barrett Elementary

· Amherst County — Elon Elementary and Pleasant View Elementary

· Arlington County — Glebe Elementary, Hoffman-Boston Elementary, Swanson Middle, Tuckahoe Elementary, Washington-Lee High and Yorktown High

· Augusta County — Riverheads High

· Bath County — Millboro Elementary

· Bedford County — Forest Elementary and Forest Middle

· Botetourt County — Breckinridge Elementary, Buchanan Elementary, Colonial Elementary, Greenfield Elementary, James River High and Lord Botetourt High

· Charlottesville — Greenbrier Elementary and Venable Elementary

· Chesapeake — Cedar Road Elementary, Deep Creek Central Elementary, Great Bridge Intermediate, Great Bridge Middle, Great Bridge Primary, Hickory Middle, Southeastern Elementary and Western Branch High

· Chesterfield County — Alberta Smith Elementary, Bon Air Elementary, Elizabeth Scott Elementary, Enon Elementary, J.B. Watkins Elementary, Midlothian Middle, Robious Middle, Spring Run Elementary, Swift Creek Elementary and Tomahawk Creek Middle

· Culpeper County — Yowell Elementary

· Danville — Galileo Magnet High

· Dickenson County — Ervinton Elementary

· Fairfax County — Centreville High, Crossfield Elementary, Flint Hill Elementary, Franklin Middle, Hunt Valley Elementary, Irving Middle, Keene Mill Elementary, Laurel Ridge Elementary, Lees Corner Elementary, Lemon Road Elementary, McNair Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Oakton Elementary, Powell Elementary, Silverbrook Elementary, South County High, Stratford Landing Elementary, Thoreau Middle, Union Mill Elementary, Vienna Elementary and West Springfield Elementary

· Falls Church — George Mason High, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle, Mount Daniel School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary

· Fauquier County — Kettle Run High and P.B. Smith Elementary

· Floyd County — Indian Valley Elementary

· Franklin County — Callaway Elementary and Dudley Elementary

· Frederick County — Millbrook High

· Goochland County — Byrd Elementary and Goochland Elementary

· Hampton — Armstrong Elementary, Francis Asbury Elementary and Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle

· Hanover County — Atlee High, Chickahominy Middle, Cold Harbor Elementary, Pole Green Elementary and Rural Point Elementary

· Henrico County — Crestview Elementary, Deep Run High, Maude Trevvett Elementary, Pemberton Elementary, Pinchbeck Elementary and Springfield Park Elementary

· Henry County — Drewry Mason Elementary and Rich Acres Elementary

· Isle of Wight County — Carrsville Elementary

· Lee County — Elk Knob Elementary and St. Charles Elementary

· Lexington — Harrington Waddell Elementary and Lylburn Downing Middle

· Loudoun County — Ashburn Elementary, Belmont Ridge Middle, Blue Ridge Middle, Broad Run High, Catoctin Elementary, Cedar Lane Elementary, Cool Spring Elementary, Creighton's Corner Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Eagle Ridge Middle, Freedom High, Harper Park Middle, Heritage High, Horizon Elementary, John Champe High, John W. Tolbert Jr. Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Loudoun County High, Loudoun Valley High, Mercer Middle, Mill Run Elementary, Moorefield Station Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Newton-Lee Elementary, Pinebrook Elementary, Rock Ridge High, Sanders Corner Elementary, Seldens Landing Elementary, Stone Hill Middle, Trailside Middle and Woodgrove High

· Louisa County — Jouett Elementary

· Lynchburg — Paul Munro Elementary

· Montgomery County — Blacksburg High, Christiansburg Elementary, Christiansburg Primary and Harding Avenue Elementary

· Norfolk — Sewells Point Elementary

· Orange County — Orange Elementary

· Pittsylvania County — Chatham High, Dan River High, John L. Hurt Elementary, Southside Elementary, Stony Mill Elementary and Tunstall High

· Poquoson — Poquoson Elementary, Poquoson High and Poquoson Primary

· Portsmouth — Churchland Elementary

· Prince George County — William A. Walton Elementary

· Prince William County — Ashland Elementary, Bennett Elementary, Buckland Mills Elementary, E.H. Marsteller Middle, Gainesville Middle, Glenkirk Elementary, J.W. Alvey Elementary, Louise A. Benton Middle, Mary G. Porter Traditional, Mountain View Elementary, Old Bridge Elementary, Osbourn Park High, Rockledge Elementary, Samuel L. Gravely Jr. Elementary and T. Clay Wood Elementary

· Richmond — Richmond Career Education and Employment (Charter School) and William Fox Elementary

· Roanoke County — Back Creek Elementary, Bonsack Elementary, Cave Spring Elementary, Cave Spring Middle, Fort Lewis Elementary, Hidden Valley High, Hidden Valley Middle and Oak Grove Elementary

· Rockbridge County — Mountain View Elementary

· Rockingham County — East Rockingham High and Spotswood High

· Russell County — Givens Elementary, Honaker Elementary and Swords Creek Elementary

· Salem — Salem High and South Salem Elementary

· Scott County — Duffield-Pattonsville Primary, Gate City High and Shoemaker Elementary

· Shenandoah County — Central High

· Smyth County — Marion Elementary

· Southampton County — Nottoway Elementary

· Stafford County — Colonial Forge High, Margaret Brent Elementary, Mountain View High, Rockhill Elementary and Rodney E. Thompson Middle

· Tazewell County — Tazewell Elementary

· Virginia Beach — Alanton Elementary, Arrowhead Elementary, First Colonial High, Great Neck Middle, Hermitage Elementary, Indian Lakes Elementary, Kempsville Elementary, Linkhorn Park Elementary, Malibu Elementary, Ocean Lakes High, Princess Anne High, Princess Anne Middle, Rosemont Elementary, Salem High, Strawbridge Elementary and Three Oaks Elementary

· Washington County — John S. Battle High and Patrick Henry High

· West Point — West Point Middle

· Williamsburg-James City County — D.J. Montague Elementary, Lois Hornsby Middle and Stonehouse Elementary

· Wise County — Eastside High and Union High

· Wythe County — Max Meadows Elementary, Rural Retreat Elementary, Rural Retreat High and Sheffey Elementary

· York County — Bethel Manor Elementary, Dare Elementary, Grafton Bethel Elementary, Grafton High, Grafton Middle, Seaford Elementary, Tabb High, Tabb Middle and York High



More information about the VIP incentive program for schools and school divisions is available on the VDOE website: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/statistics_reports/va_index_performance_awards/index.shtml