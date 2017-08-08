Medical Examiner Testifies During Day 2 of Vatter Trial

Testimony from the medical examiner and investigators highlighted day two of an Augusta County murder trial.

Sixty-nine-year old David Vatter is on trial for first-degree murder. He is accused of poisoning his 76-year wife, Shelby Vatter, with antifreeze in 2014.

His lawyers argued Shelby Vatter committed suicide. The medical examiner revealed in court on August 8 that the manner of Shelby Vatter’s wife’s death is homicide.

Experts identified what time the ingestion would have occurred. David Vatter had once told investigators that he was home during that time slot.

They also say there were dozens of provable discrepancies in David Vatter's interview with them.

The trial is expected to last four days.