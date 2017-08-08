Department of Emergency Management to Help Authorities During Unite the Right Rally

Department of Emergency Management to Help Authorities During Unite the Right RallyPosted: Updated:
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, or VDEM, will help Charlottesville emergency crews during the anticipated Unite the Right rally.
