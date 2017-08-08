U.S. News & World Report Ranks UVA as No. 1 Hospital in Virginia

Release from the University of Virginia Health System:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 8, 2017 – The 2017-2018 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” guide rates University of Virginia Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia and honors 10 UVA specialties as among the best in the U.S. This is the second consecutive year UVA is ranked the No. 1 hospital in Virginia.



Six specialties are rated among the top 50 nationally:

Four specialties are recognized as “high performing,” rating among the top 10 percent nationally of their respective specialties:

In the U.S. News ratings of common procedures and conditions, UVA is rated “high performing” – the best possible rating – in six: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery. The ratings are generally based on care received by inpatients ages 65 or older.



UVA Medical Center’s honors follow recognition in June from U.S. News for UVA Children’s Hospital, which has four specialties – cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, neonatology and orthopedics – ranked in the top 50 nationally in the publication’s 2017-2018 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.



“We are pleased to see our physicians and team members across UVA recognized nationally for their commitment to providing the highest-quality care for our patients,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.



The U.S. News rankings and ratings are based on multiple factors, such as patient safety, patient outcomes, advanced technologies and patient services, physician surveys and accreditations from outside groups that include the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and Magnet recognition for nursing care from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. UVA has received Magnet recognition and is an NCI-designated cancer center.



“These awards reflect the ongoing collaboration of our care teams to find ways to improve on our excellent, specialized care,” said Richard P. Shannon, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs.