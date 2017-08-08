Matthew Hardin Running to be Next Commonwealth’s Attorney for Greene County

Matthew Hardin (FILE IMAGE) GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
An attorney in Stanardsville is hoping to be the next Greene County commonwealth's attorney.
Matthew Hardin made the announcement for his candidacy Tuesday, August 8. He is seeking the Republican Party’s nomination.
According to his prepared remarks, Hardin said, “I’m running for office because I believe the citizens of Greene County deserve the very best. They deserve someone who will fight for them around the clock. They deserve someone who will hold everybody to the same standard, enforcing our criminal laws with no favoritism or bias.”
Hardin said his mission is to prosecute crimes against people who victimize children, and to create strong community ties between law enforcement and the community.
The special election will be held on November 7.
Release from Matthew Hardin:
As Commonwealth's Attorney, his priorities will focus on vigorous prosecution of crimes, especially those that victimize children, forging strong partnerships with law enforcement, & innovative community service.