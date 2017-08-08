Police: Motion Picture Money Circulating in Harrisonburg

Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:



Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is investigating the use of “Motion Picture” bills at local businesses.



Over the past month HPD has been notified by several local businesses that individuals are attempting to pass $20 and $100 bills produced for use in motion pictures. These bills have the appearance of valid currency, but clearly state “For Motion Picture Use Only” on the front and back. The bills appear to have the recognized security features and are a similar size when compared with actual money.



HPD advises business owners and citizens to be mindful when receiving payments or accepting change to avoid becoming a victim related to this type of crime. Due to the potential for additional bills to be circulating, individuals may not be aware that they are in possession of this false currency.



The Harrisonburg Police Department requests for anyone with information related to the use of motion picture money to contact the Patrol Division by calling (540) 434-4436. Callers can provide anonymous tips at Crime Solvers: 540-574-5050. Tipsters may also text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).