Charlottesville Coalition for Homeless Present 4 Requests to City Council

The Charlottesville Coalition for the Homeless is fighting for change in the homeless community.

Monday night, people gathered outside City Hall with four requests for City Council. The first asks City Council to create a temporary shelter for people living on the streets.

The coalition also wants to use the affordable housing fund for vouchers to pay rent for homeless people.

Finally, the coalition wants to legally mandate that developers build 500-low income rental units.

“I believe that the city has enough money that they can set up a permanently shelter for the homeless. PACEM has a program during the winter months, but excessive heat can be just as life threatening to people living out in the heat as the cold, Paul Long for the Coalition for the Homeless said.

Lastly, the group is asking City Council adopt a policy so that no person within city limits is forced to live on the streets.