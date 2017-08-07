North Pointe Neighborhood Expected to see Progress After County Meeting

Construction managers and county officials discussed moving forward with the North Pointe community-style neighborhood at a meeting of the Albemarle County Architectural Review on August 7.

The plans for the “new community concept in Central Virginia” were approved almost 11 years ago, but the 900 unit project is still incomplete.

The plans were halted because of the recession, according to a construction manager.

In Monday’s meeting, construction managers received approval for creating a middle entrance on the east side of Route 29 across from North Side Drive.

The signs near North Pointe say it is expected to be completed by 2019. That deadline, however, is only two years away and the area along the north side is still unfinished and covered with trees.

"Now, we see things turning around. There is a need for housing in Albemarle County, up and down 29 North specifically. And, we have the opportunity to provide somewhere in the neighborhood of 200single family homes,” David Mitchell, construction manager on the project.

The company plans to begin installing a sewer line Spring 2018, then they will start construction on the middle entrance.

North Pointe is slated to include 200 single family homes as well as several hundred apartments.