Work Continues on New Emergency Station for Pantops Area

Crews working on the new Pantops Station 16 in Albemarle County

Emergency crews in Albemarle County are getting closer to welcoming the new Pantops Station 16.

Crews say the Pantops Public Safety Station will be aimed at lowering response times and providing more urban level services to the area.

The building is framed up and is awaiting its roof, which is expected to be put in place soon. This will be a 9,880 square-foot facility with three bays for emergency vehicles.

Albemarle County Fire Chief Dan Eggleston said demand has increased in the Pantops area, making this project a necessity.

"It's really driven by the city's land use policy and the policy basically states that we're going to provide urban level of services to those people who live in the development areas, and Pantops is a designated urban-growth area," said the fire chief.

Eggleston says the Pantops area is their second busiest area in the county: More than a quarter of people who live there are older than 65.

Land for the station was donated by the Worrell Land and Development Company.

The project's budget is around $3.6 million, and is on schedule to be completed in March or April of 2018.