Airbnb Cancels Bookings for 'Unite the Right' Charlottesville Rally Attendees

A vacation rental service is cracking down on hate-group supporters who are planning to stay in Charlottesville this weekend for the "Unite the Right" rally.

Airbnb confirms it is canceling accounts of users affiliated with the rally who booked properties around Charlottesville for large gatherings.

A post on a neo-Nazi website claims one group has taken over all of the large Airbnb’s. The group says it has booked seven houses for 80 to 90 people from various alt-right groups.

Airbnb tells NBC29 concerns from its members led the company to investigate for violations of its 2016 "Airbnb Community Commitment". That agreement requires users to accept people regardless of race, national origin, ethnicity, and more.

In a statement, Airbnb says,

"In 2016 we established the Airbnb Community Commitment reflecting our belief that to make good on our mission of belonging, those who are members of the Airbnb community accept people regardless of their race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age. We asked all members of the Airbnb to affirmatively sign on to this commitment. When through our background check processes or from input of our community we identify and determine that there are those who would be pursuing behavior on the platform that would be antithetical to the Airbnb Community Commitment, we seek to take appropriate action including, as in this case, removing them from the platform."

NBC29 reached out to Jason Kessler, the organizer of the “Unite the Right” rally, but at this point, he didn't have a comment.