Charlottesville Tom Sox Championship Game Postponed to Tuesday

Tonight's scheduled deciding game three of the 2017 Valley Baseball League Championship Series against the Strasburg Express has been postponed due to rain. The game is being rescheduled for Tuesday, August 8th @ 7:00 pm at C-Ville weekly Ballpark.



Playoff format & Results

Charlottesville Tom Sox vs. Strasburg Express - Best of 3 Game Series

Game 1, Saturday, August 5 - Tom Sox 7 - Express 9

Game 2, Sunday, August 6 - Tom Sox 11 - Express 5

Game 3, Tuesday, August 8 @ 7:00 pm - C-Ville Weekly Ballpark



Southern Division Finals - Best of 3 Game Series

Game 1, July 31 - Tom Sox 7 - Waynesboro 2

Game 2, August 1 - Tom Sox 3 - Waynesboro 2

Southern Division Quarter Finals - Best of 3 Game Series

Game 1, July 29 - Tom Sox 11 - Staunton 2

Game 2, July 30 - Tom Sox 10 - Staunton 5

Playoff Tickets - 2017 Season Holders can still use their season pass for home playoff games.

Fans with 5-Pack tickets can also use their tickets for home playoff games.

Regular prices for all others.

