Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Ask Kessler to Move Unite the Right Rally

City leaders and police officers are bracing for the controversial rally set for Saturday at Emancipation Park.

Officials held a press conference Monday, August 7, to discuss the upcoming Unite the Right rally. The press conference began around 3:40 p.m., and wrapped up before 4 p.m. Officials did not take any questions from the press.

Authorities have been trying to negotiate with self-described white activist Jason Kessler to move his rally to a different location.

Charlottesville City Manager Maurice Jones said during the press conference that Kessler can have his event, but that it must be held in McIntire Park. The city wants to move the rally for safety and logistical reasons, but Kessler is so far refusing to make the change.

"They don't have a legal right to deny us our ability to express support for the monument, in front of the monument as the permit said, " Kessler said.

"The city has serious concerns about ensuring the safety of the expected demonstrators in the park, expected counter demonstrators in the public, and to protect against public and private property damage among other concerns," said Jones.

Kessler has said that he expects hundreds of people to rally in support of the statue of Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee at the park. The rally is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, and is to include speakers and leaders of the alt-right movement.

Earlier this year, Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously to rename Lee Park. It was later decided by City Council to have the new name be Emancipation Park. A majority of councilors also voted in favor of removing the Lee statue.

"We will be there in Lee [sic] Park on August 12th no matter what," he said.

Kessler told NBC29 that he is planning to file a lawsuit against the city

Police believe the total attendance will be in the thousands, but that includes protesters and onlookers.

"Having the demonstration at McIntire Park is safer because the park is large enough to accommodate the size of the anticipated crowd. It also avoids a situation by which overflow crowds spill into the streets as would likely occur at Emancipation Park," said Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas.

"Their grounds that the numbers are more than they expect are very spacious as far as what they say our numbers will be. They had a meeting with me this morning where they had a lot of false statistics," Kessler said.

The Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville released a statement following the press conference, praising Jones' announcement:

This decision protects the safety of the community as well as downtown properties due to the anticipated increase in the size of the crowd.

It is unclear at this time how the Charlottesville Police Department will stop people from rallying at Emancipation Park Saturday.

A city spokesperson said planning details are forthcoming.

