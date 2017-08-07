Quantcast

Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Ask Kessler to Move Unite the Right Rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

City leaders and police officers are bracing for the controversial rally set for Saturday at Emancipation Park.

Officials held a press conference Monday, August 7, to discuss the upcoming Unite the Right rally. The press conference began around 3:40 p.m., and wrapped up before 4 p.m. Officials did not take any questions from the press.

Authorities have been trying to negotiate with self-described white activist Jason Kessler to move his rally to a different location.

Charlottesville City Manager Maurice Jones said during the press conference that Kessler can have his event, but that it must be held in McIntire Park. The city wants to move the rally for safety and logistical reasons, but Kessler is so far refusing to make the change.

"They don't have a legal right to deny us our ability to express support for the monument, in front of the monument as the permit said, " Kessler said.

"The city has serious concerns about ensuring the safety of the expected demonstrators in the park, expected counter demonstrators in the public, and to protect against public and private property damage among other concerns," said Jones.

Kessler has said that he expects hundreds of people to rally in support of the statue of Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee at the park. The rally is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, and is to include speakers and leaders of the alt-right movement.

Earlier this year, Charlottesville City Council voted unanimously to rename Lee Park. It was later decided by City Council to have the new name be Emancipation Park. A majority of councilors also voted in favor of removing the Lee statue.

"We will be there in Lee [sic] Park on August 12th no matter what," he said.

Kessler told NBC29 that he is planning to file a lawsuit against the city

Police believe the total attendance will be in the thousands, but that includes protesters and onlookers.

"Having the demonstration at McIntire Park is safer because the park is large enough to accommodate the size of the anticipated crowd.  It also avoids a situation by which overflow crowds spill into the streets as would likely occur at Emancipation Park," said Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas.

"Their grounds that the numbers are more than they expect are very spacious as far as what they say our numbers will be. They had a meeting with me this morning where they had a lot of false statistics," Kessler said.

The Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville released a statement following the press conference, praising Jones' announcement:

This decision protects the safety of the community as well as downtown properties due to the anticipated increase in the size of the crowd.

It is unclear at this time how the Charlottesville Police Department will stop people from rallying at Emancipation Park Saturday.

A city spokesperson said planning details are forthcoming.

Full Statement from the Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville:

“The Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville (DBAC) wishes to commend Charlottesville City Manager, Maurice Jones, for his wise decision to relocate the rally scheduled for August 12th from Emancipation Park to McIntire Park. This decision protects the safety of the community as well as downtown properties due to the anticipated increase in the size of the crowd. The size of the McIntire Park location provides more adequate parking and space for individuals attending the rally.” Susan Payne, spokesperson for DBAC.

Statement from Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer:

We on City Council wholeheartedly support the City Manager's decision to move the "Unite the Right" event to McIntire Park because of the ballooning size of the event's attendance.

Government has no more central duty than protecting life and property. Given the sheer numbers predicted, the City Manager is right to conclude that this event is incompatible with the dense and urban location of Emancipation Park, right next to our Downtown Mall. However, at McIntire Park, the voices of all can be heard in a way that's consistent with our duty to the public.

We are thankful for the hard work of our Police Chief and our Police Department in preparing for this event. They are appreciated. Chief Thomas, you are appreciated. We are also grateful to the Governor and the Commonwealth of Virginia for their support.

Just as the "Unite the Right" participants have the right to air their views, so do those who want to protest against those views. Democracy can be noisy, and it can be messy. But by ensuring we protect both public safety and the Constitution through the City Manager's decision, I firmly believe that we will emerge from the weekend of August 12 a stronger community than ever.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

