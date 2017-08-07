Virginia Creates Legal Guide for Service Members, Veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's attorney general has created a new resource guide with information on things like taxes and education for military service members and veterans.

The Virginia Military and Veteran Legal Resource Guide created by Attorney General Mark Herring's office is aimed at helping military families and veterans learn about the rights, resources and legal protections they're provided because of their service.

The 33-page guide includes information on tuition discounts and tax relief for disabled veterans and surviving spouses.

Among other things, it also provides details on legal protections aimed at ensuring that non-career service members and former service members can return to their civilian job if their service takes them away from work for a period of time.

